Boutique fitness chain Burn Boot Camp expands to metro Denver

A Burn Boot Camp fitness session. (Photo: Courtesy of Burn Boot Camp)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A new boutique fitness chain focusing on burst and strength training has expanded into the Denver area.

Burn Boot Camp opened its first metro location in Parker on Monday. Husband and wife Carman and Sarah Ragatz will own and operate the franchise location.

Sarah Ragatz, a former client at the Burn Boot Camp location in Charlotte, North Carolina, said she fell in love with the concept.

"The sense of community...clients experience is unique and palpable. Seeing people from various fitness levels come together and support each other during the camps is amazing," Sarah Ragatz said.

