Can't get to sleep? Pitch a tent for the weekend

KUSA - If you are having trouble sleeping, researchers suggest going outside.

A CU Boulder study says a few days of camping in the outdoors is enough to help reset our body clocks.

The study involved sending five people camping in the middle of winter in Colorado without any artificial light like flashlights or mobile devices.

After a week, the campers' melatonin levels shifted and people went to sleep earlier.

“These studies suggest that our internal clock responds strongly and quite rapidly to the natural light-dark cycle,” lead author and CU Boulder integrative physiology professor Kenneth Wright said.

For those who want to get their circadian rhythm back on track but can’t get away for a camping trip, Wright suggests getting more bright natural light by day and shutting off smartphones and laptops well before bedtime.

