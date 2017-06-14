Cat contracts plague in Weld County

(Photo: JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK, Getty Images., 2006 AFP)

WELD COUNTY - A domestic cat in rural Weld County is getting treatment after testing positive for plague.

Health officials in Greeley say the cat became sick in early June, and is expected to recover.

The cat's owner is taking preventative antibiotics.

People most commonly contract plague from the bite of an infected flea, but can also get the disease through direct contact with an infected animal.

"The presence of plague reminds residents to keep fleas off pets and use appropriate flea control products,” Mark E. Wallace, MD, MPH, Executive Director of the Weld County Health Department said in a release. “It’s good practice to use an insect repellant if you will be working, playing or camping in areas where fleas may be present.”

To prevent plague, the Department of Public Health and Environment also recommends:

Stay away from rodents and consider wearing repellent when you are in areas where rodents are present

Keep fleas off your pets by applying flea control products

Do not allow cats or dogs that roam and hunt to sleep in your bed

Reduce rodent habitat around your home; remove brush, trim vegetation, and keep the area clear of clutter

Do not feed or handle wildlife, and if you must dispose of a carcass wear gloves or use a shovel

