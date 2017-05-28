Celebrating tiny lives on Memorial Day weekend

(Photo: Ama Arthur-Asmah, KUSA)

KUSA - While many people are remembering the lives this country has lost this weekend, another group reunited with the people that saved theirs.

Every two years, doctors and nurses from Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children meet up with some of their former patients at the Denver Zoo.

It's a celebration for the families that have been through the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in the last 20 years.

Jared and Jennifer Johnson's son Landry is one of those patients. He was born at 25 weeks and spent 199 days in the NICU.

Jared and Jennifer Johnson's son Landry was born at 25 weeks and spent 199 days in the NICU. (Photo: KUSA)

"Every kid has a story," Jared said. "Every family, no matter the challenge, with the support of good doctors and good faith and good family. No matter what."

Landry is one of more than 55,000 high-risk babies delivered at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children in the past 30 years -- each with their own miraculous story.

