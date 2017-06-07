Coloradan biking 2,000 miles for mental health awareness

25-year old Dominique Stasulli

A local triathlete starts a journey Wednesday, cycling about 2-thousand miles to raise awareness for mental health.

25-year old Coloradan Dominique Stasulli is biking the entire Pacific Coast Highway from Seattle to San Diego in about two weeks.

She says she’s never seen the Pacific and wanted to do something for a cause that’s important to her while she’s on vacation.

She has PTSD and depression from experiencing emotional and physical abuse when she was a child.

Stasulli says she wished she had known that what she was going through as a kid wasn’t normal. And she wants to create awareness about it and share with people that mental health does matter.

Stasulli is raising money throughout her trip for Mental Health Colorado. To donate click here.





