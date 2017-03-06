Colorado heroin deaths jump in 2016, according to preliminary data

Drug syringe and cooked heroin on spoon (Photo: Getty Images )

DENVER - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released preliminary data that shows 197 people died in Colorado from a heroin overdose in 2016. Compare that to 160 in 2015.

The overdose numbers have increased in Colorado every year since 2010 when the total heroin deaths were 46. The data shared by CDPHE goes back to 2001 when heroin overdose deaths in the state totaled just 23.

Provisional data for 2016 shows that 31 of those overdose deaths happened in Denver. Compare that to 17 in 2012. Denver heroin deaths have hovered around 30 in the last four years.

Men make up 147 of the state’s overdose deaths in 2016. Women makeup 50 of those heroin related deaths.

The department stresses that the 2016 numbers are just preliminary and could change.

(© 2017 KUSA)