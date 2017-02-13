Colorado tops nation for shortest ER wait times; here's how your local hospital does

Stock photo. (Photo: MESHAPHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - What wait?

Colorado is tied for having the shortest average emergency room wait times among the states, according to recently updated data from the ProPublica news organization.

Both Colorado and Utah have average ER wait times of 14 minutes, ProPublica says, citing data that the hospitals report to the federal government.

After Colorado and Utah come Montana and South Dakota (15 minute average waits), Wyoming (16 minutes) and Kansas, Ohio and Wisconsin (17 minutes).

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.