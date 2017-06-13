CSU researchers want to understand national drug use

FORT COLLINS - Researchers at Colorado State University have started a program to help better understand drug use nationwide.

The school says it has put out a call for certified addiction counselors, especially those who have worked with patients who have used marijuana.

Right now, two researchers are looking into how much of the active compounds in marijuana participants are actually consuming, how often they are consuming it, and what sort of effects it might be having.

The hope is to be able to determine the accuracy of self-reported consumption.

The university says the goal of this new initiative is to be able to provide more effective treatment for people who want help for marijuana and other drug addictions.

