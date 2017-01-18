Teen's quick actions credited for saving her mom's life

(Photo: Mike Grady, KUSA)

KUSA - When Casey Cornelius' mother, Jo, collapsed in front of her 16-year-old daughter in the family's Elbert County home, the sophomore didn't panic, she sprung into action.

"I was working out and came upstairs to get ready to cook supper," Jo said.

"Then she fell forward face first and kind of slid forward to the floor," Casey recalled.

Casey then called 911 and started chest compressions on her mom, who slipped into unconsciousness because of cardiac arrest.

(Photo: Mike Grady, KUSA)

"I don't like even being scared. I was surprised I reacted this way," Casey said. "I thought I would be terrified."



Instead, Casey was focused as she listened to instructions from the 911 operator. The last time CPR even crossed her mind was when she was a child in Girl Scouts.



"If she hadn't been here, I definitely wouldn't have made it. I would have died in the kitchen," Jo said.

When the Elbert Fire Protection District arrived, Casey had been doing CPR for around 8 minutes.

Two of the men who where there the day Jo collapsed visited her family on Wednesday.

(Photo: Mike Grady, KUSA)

"Every second counts in CPR, so every second she kept that heart going was precious time," Ryan Knox said, an engineer with the Elbert Fire Protection District.



Jo, who is just 44 years old, is having some memory problems and the doctors were worried about her brain function. But she says it's been improving.

(Photo: Mike Grady, KUSA)

Meanwhile, Casey says she's planning on working to get certified for CPR.



There are several organization offering one day classes for less than $100.

You can learn more here and here

(© 2017 KUSA)