Defunding Planned Parenthood would impact 24K in Colo.

People rally to protect the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid, Medicare and Planned Parenthood at Old Town Square on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. (Photo: Cassa Niedringhaus/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - About 24,000 low-income Coloradans would lose access to reproductive health care if federal funding is stripped from Planned Parenthood.

Pledges by the newly minted Trump administration and congressional Republicans to strip the nationwide nonprofit of Medicaid reimbursements have been met by a round of protest in Fort Collins.

For Planned Parenthood, long the target of anti-abortion protests, the sight of sign-waving crowds is nothing new. But in the wake of President Donald Trump's election, protests are now coming from both sides of the nation's ideological divide over women's reproductive rights.

Fort Collins resident Leigh Pacella stood before a crowd of about 100 people in Old Town Square on Jan. 15 and told her story of surviving two cancer diagnoses.

