Denver company donates app to help Harvey victims

A Denver-based company is doing its part to help out hurricane evacuees in Houston.

CirrusMD is a text messaging and video app that connects patients to doctors.

It's creator, Dr. Blake McKinney, is donating the software to help residents displaced in Houston reach volunteer doctors.

He says it is meant to help people refill their prescriptions like insulin or asthma medication.

McKinney volunteered in New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina.

He says right about now, people are probably running out of their medication.

The app is available right now for free. Residents can register for it at TexasDocs.care with their FEMA I.D.

For now, it'll be available for the next 90 days but Dr. McKinney says they have plans to extend that timeframe.

