Did Americans suffer cultural trauma during 2016?

Illuminated 2016 Light Painting Against Sky At Night During New Year Eve (Photo: Yao Yao / EyeEm)

KUSA - From the deaths of pop icons who seemed untouchable, to war, terrorism and a contentious election that divided Americans -- a lot of people are saying 2016 was the worst.

Experts call that collective sentiment cultural trauma, a psychological effect shared by a group of people of any size, up to and including an entire society.

Social media didn't help the situation.

When you're bummed out -- and you see all of your friends are also bummed -- it makes adjusting your attitude even more difficult.

"So it's really a collective effort," 9NEWS contributor Dr. Max Wachtel said. "What we need to do going into 2017 [is to] rewrite the narrative. It's going to be a great year, and these are the reasons why it's going to be a great year. And we need to get that to catch on."

Wachtel says you could also put 2016 into perspective by remembering the good times.

For starters - when the Broncos won the Super Bowl. We compiled a whole list about the great things in Colorado in case you need a reminder!

