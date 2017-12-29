Family finds hope through local foundation

"Primero está él, ante todo" he comes first, before anything else said Venencio Noya. (Photo: KUSA)

LONGMONT - No matter what language you speak or where you come from, having a sick child and not having the means to help is probably the worst feeling for a parent.

One family in Longmont found themselves in that situation but is now finding hope through a local charity.

"Primero está él, ante todo [he comes first, before anything else]," said Venencio Noya.

It's a sentiment any parent can relate to. No matter the language.

When Veni was born, he had a tumor on his spine. He's been bound to a wheelchair since.

"Since I'm always sitting down, the circulation wasn't going through" said Veni.

Because of that, he ended up with an infection and now has to have one of his legs amputated.

Venencio and his wife, like many other families, don't have health insurance or the means to pay for the surgery. They were willing to sell everything they owned to put Veni first.

"Empecé vendiendo mi herramienta [I started selling my tools]," said Noya. "Then my truck."

He soon realized they wouldn't be able to come up with the money to pay for the surgery. They needed help.

Brandi Watson is a case manager with UCHealth. She connected the family with hospital resources.

"I'm here to be his advocate" said Watson.

UCHealth Charity is helping cover 100 percent of the surgery.

"Post-surgery he is needing other services that potentially will not be covered by UCHealth," said Watson.

For things like home health antibiotics, nursing and other home services, the family is asking for help.

Venencio doesn't speak a lot of English but has this message for the people helping them: "muchísimas gracias [thank you so much]".

Last year, UCHealth spent $647 million on financial assistance for families. Their case managers work one-on-one to help patients connect with resources.

Click here to learn more.

© 2017 KUSA-TV