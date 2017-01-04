Federal report finds Colorado Obamacare exchange potentially misused millions

A doctor speaks with a patient (Photo: Adam Berry, Getty Images)

DENVER - The federal government wants a $9.7 million refund from Colorado’s Obamacare health care exchange after finding it failed to adequately account for millions it received to help implement the Affordable Care Act in the state.

The report, issued last week by the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General, found – among other things – Connect for Health Colorado failed to properly document how it spent $4.4 million of taxpayer money. It also concluded as much as $4.5 million was spent on services and items that were not permitted under guidelines established by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“These findings were caused by a lack of adequate stewardship of Federal funds,” said the report. “Specifically, the Colorado marketplace had not developed, finalized, and implemented policies and procedures to ensure than it expended and accounted for establishment grand funds in accordance with [government] requirements.”

A spokesperson for Connect for Health told 9NEWS the exchange plans on continuing to contest the findings, but said, in the end, “If they say we owe them money, then we owe them money.” Much of the findings within the report involve payments made before 2014.

Connect for Health Colorado has a few more weeks to issue a formal response to the OIG report.

Luke Clarke, spokesperson for Connect for Health, said the exchange “agrees with some of the report and disagrees with some of it.”

In addition to the allegations of sloppy accounting, the OIG report also suggests the former Chief Financial

Officer of the Colorado exchange failed to disclose a potential conflict of interest when she failed to report that she was the co-owner of a business that was granted a contract by the exchange.

“Since then, we’ve put in a robust conflict-of-interest policy,” said Clarke.

Kelly Maher, a Republican strategist and a 9NEWS political analyst, heads the conservative group, Compass Colorado, which is highlighting the government report about the exchange program.

“Largely every projection it had, they failed, yet they gave the executives over $170,000 in performance bonuses with little to no documentation. Now the federal government is saying, ‘Hey, we would like our 10 million dollars back please,’” she said. “Ultimately these are the kind of deals that create the distrust in government that has created this political environment.”

Read the full report below.

Colorado did not correctly expend establishment grant funds for establishing a health insurance marketplace

