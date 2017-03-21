First incident of plague in Broomfield reported for 2017

BROOMFIELD, COLO. - The first plague incident of 2017 was reported March 17 near the Great Western Reservoir Open Space by Broomfield Public Health and Environment, connected to a prairie dog die off.
Plague happens naturally in Colorado when disease spreads by fleas to wild rodents and small mammals such as squirrels, rats, prairie dogs and rabbits and even to humans.
To avoid plague, public health officials recommend that you:
- Avoid contact with sick or dead wild animals
- Use insect repellant that has DEET to prevent flea bites
- Tuck your pant cuffs into socks to prevent flea bites.
- Have your pets get preventive flea treatments.
- Watch your dogs and keep them on a leash outside.
- If you pet falls ill, call your veterinarian.
- Prevent rodent infestations by clearing away debris and trash around the house
- If you fall ill with a high fever or swollen lymph nodes, seek medical attention.
Plague is easily treated in humans with antibiotics if it is caught early. Usually one to six days after being infected, the infectee will fall ill with:
- A sudden high fever
- Muscle pain
- Extreme fatigue
- Painful swollen lymph nodes
If you see this symptoms in a person or pet, seek medical help immediately.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs