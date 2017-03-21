First incident of plague in Broomfield reported for 2017

ambulance generic19 (Photo: KGW)

BROOMFIELD, COLO. - The first plague incident of 2017 was reported March 17 near the Great Western Reservoir Open Space by Broomfield Public Health and Environment, connected to a prairie dog die off.

Plague happens naturally in Colorado when disease spreads by fleas to wild rodents and small mammals such as squirrels, rats, prairie dogs and rabbits and even to humans.

To avoid plague, public health officials recommend that you:

Avoid contact with sick or dead wild animals

Use insect repellant that has DEET to prevent flea bites

Tuck your pant cuffs into socks to prevent flea bites.

Have your pets get preventive flea treatments.

Watch your dogs and keep them on a leash outside.

If you pet falls ill, call your veterinarian.

Prevent rodent infestations by clearing away debris and trash around the house

If you fall ill with a high fever or swollen lymph nodes, seek medical attention.

Plague is easily treated in humans with antibiotics if it is caught early. Usually one to six days after being infected, the infectee will fall ill with:

A sudden high fever

Muscle pain

Extreme fatigue

Painful swollen lymph nodes

If you see this symptoms in a person or pet, seek medical help immediately.

© 2017 KUSA-TV