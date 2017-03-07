Fort Collins: America's best city for sleeping?

Fort Collins leads the nation in getting enough sleep, according to the CDC (Photo: Getty Images)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Wake up, Fort Collins.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Choice City is No. 1 when it comes to getting enough sleep. Less than a quarter of people here get less than the recommended 7 hours of shuteye each day.

In fact, Colorado is arguably the country's most well-rested state, with Loveland and Boulder ranking second and third respectively on the CDC's list, and Arvada, Lakewood, Longmont, Centennial, Denver and Westminster all cracking the top 20.

The data comes from the CDC's 500 Cities project, which tracks chronic disease risk factors, health outcomes and other information for the nation's 500 largest cities.

And don't underestimate the power of 40 winks — depression, hypertension, obesity, cardiovascular disease and diabetes are all associated with a shortage of slumber, the CDC says.

