Free Dental work for military members and veterans
Today, those who serve our country can make their smile a little brighter, for free. Freedom Day USA is an event where dentists from around the metro area provide free dental care to active military, veterans, and their families.
KUSA 7:44 AM. MDT October 12, 2017
