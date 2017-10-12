Free dental work for military members and vets

DENVER - Thursday, those have are serving or have served our country have a chance to smile a little brighter.

The Freedom Day USA event has dentists gathered from all over the metro area to provide free dental care to active military, veterans, and their families.

Cities with participating dentists include Denver, Aurora, Littleton, Lakewood, Northglenn, Highlands Ranch and more.

Participating locations services will include oral cancer screenings, cleanings, fillings, root canals, simple extractions and crowns.

Dr. Carrie Mauterer, a general dentist at Appletree Dental in Thornton, has been participating for three straight years and estimates that her office donates around $11,000 in services a year.

"The patients we see on Freedom Day have given so much to our country and despite this, they are so humble and thankful for the work we are doing. The smiles on their faces and hugs our staff get is the best kind of payment," says Mauterer.

For more information about Freedom Day USA visit Freedomdayusa.org or contact Metro Denver Dental Society at 303-488-9700.

© 2017 KUSA-TV