Frequently asked question during Drug Take-Back Day is where to get rid of 'sharps'

CENTENNIAL - As the country works to reduce its opioid crisis, part of the solution includes properly clearing your house of your own unwanted drugs.

Saturday was National Drug Take-Back Day across the United States and there are still a lot of sites that do not collect medications involving needles which can be a problem of its own.

However, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is trying to fix that. The sheriff’s office says one of the most frequently asked questions during these events is where people can get rid of used or unwanted epi-pens which fits into the category of what they refer to as “sharps.” Because of this, one of the department’s three drop-off sites now allows people to drop off these items. The collection site is at Centennial Medical Plaza.

Today was only the second time for the sheriff’s office to do this. The first time was during National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day in April.

“The medications that we take in, we send to the DEA and they all get incinerated,” Julie Brooks, a spokesperson for the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, said. “They are obviously not going to incinerate well, so people need to have an outlet to dispose of sharps.”

Brooks said they typically collect between 1,400 and 1,700 pounds of medication but they won’t know how much was dropped off on Saturday for about another week.

