Gene mutations linked to breast cancer
Earlier this week we told you about a new global research effort that uncovered 72 new genetic mutations linked to breast cancer. Many people often don't know about all the different mutations. One local woman, her sister and cousin all tested positive
KUSA 4:49 PM. MDT October 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Family of man who fell to his death at Mile High…Oct 26, 2017, 2:55 p.m.
-
Man who fled Scientology describes 'rampant mental…Oct 26, 2017, 5:13 p.m.
-
A helpful guide to the Church of ScientologyOct 26, 2017, 4:52 p.m.