KUSA - A Colorado cancer center was one of 30 across the county to receive the LAPS grant, which stands for Lead Academic Participating Site.

In Colorado, CU's Cancer Center is using the grant to steadily increase the number of patients who can participate in clinical trials for cancer.

"It is an umbrella grant that provides infrastructure, at least partial infrastructure, for supportive clinical trials," Dr. Anthony Elias said, an Oncologist and Professor of Medicine at CU Anschutz Medical Campus. Elias wrote the grant application.

The more than $3 million grant means there can be an expansion of who can get into a clinical trial. Before, patients used to have to come to the cancer center in Aurora. Now, the grant means clinical trials will be able to take place from Colorado Springs all the way up to Fort Collins.

"These are generally the trials that will point to the next generation of treatments," Elias said.

They started with 76 participants in the first year and then upped that number to 93. Eventually, they expect to have hundreds of participants a year in Colorado, covering various types of cancer.

"Having access to clinical care closer to home is clearly a win for the patients," Elias said.

It could also make a huge difference for the science involved: the more patients of varying ages and backgrounds there are in a trial, the better the results, which could potentially lead to better treatment options.

"That's good because it's then generalizable and much more relevant to a patient that develops cancer in the general population," Elias said.

If you would like more information on the cancer trials taking place at the CU Cancer Center, go to http://bit.ly/2iEFGBO

