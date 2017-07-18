Have a DUI? You might be eligible for a phone breathalyzer

Have a DUI? You can get a smartphone breathalyzer. (Photo: Courtesy CDOT)

KUSA - Last year, more than 40 percent of the people who got DUIs in Colorado had a prior offense.

It’s a number that the Colorado Department of Transportation is trying to change, and they’re doing it by testing out a new technology.

Here’s how it works: people who have already had a DUI and live in Jefferson, Adams or Weld counties can apply. If they’re chosen, they get a free smartphone breathalyzer.

CDOT is trying to see if these are effective at reducing the number of repeat DUI offenses. Basically, people with the breathalyzers will tell researchers if they influence their behavior, and also track with blood alcohol concentration.

It’s not necessarily a new program.

CDOT first launched a breathalyzer outreach program in 2015. Last year, it recruited 225 participants – 84 percent of who said it reduced their risks of getting a DUI.

To apply for the program, go to: HeatIsOnColorado.com.

At least 200 participants will be chosen.



