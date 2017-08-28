Health expert talks bug bites, skin care and pest repellent

Woman testing a skin care item. (Photo: KUSA FILE)

DENVER - Sometimes the common day to day ailments we suffer through are actually a result of a nutritional deficiency!

Listen to your body and try these alternatives when it comes to those day to day nuisances.

Chocolate cravings?

Cacao is packed with magnesium and chromium. Try magnesium supplementation at night or a healthy hot chocolate using real cacao powder and natural sweeteners.

Sunburn easily?

It could be a sign of fatty acid deficiency! Be sure you are taking a high quality fish oil full of omega 3s. Wild caught fish and grassfed beef also contain high amounts of this!

Hard to wake up?

Add a pinch of salt to a glass of water first thing in the morning to hydrate and support adrenals.

Bug Bites?

Could be a sign of a vitamin B deficiency. Take a B vitamin or multi-vitamin with high amounts of B1 or B2, and if you need bug spray, try this homemade version! Staying away from the chemical DEET is a must.

Remember, your body is smart! Listen to it and find your healthiest version of you yet.

