Health officials see increase in mumps cases

Woman receives a mumps, measles and rubella vaccination shot (Photo by Mark Kegans/Getty Images)

DENVER - Public health officials across the country are seeing a large increase in mumps cases.

The Colorado Department of Public Health says 14 cases have been reported in Colorado so far this year. That nearly matches the 17 cases reported in all of 2016.

CDPHE says an outbreak among 11 people in Denver is under investigation -- so that number will likely grow.

Mumps is a highly contagious viral infection that causes painful swelling of the cheek and jaw glands.

The virus can be spread by coughing, sneezing, talking and other means. Symptoms usually appear from 16 to 18 days after exposure.

“Since mumps has a long incubation period, if you recognize that your child has mumps or you have mumps, really you should stay home for five days, and your healthcare provider should provide a work note, because you want to keep it from spreading,” 9NEWS medical expert Dr. Noah Kaufman said.

If you think you may have come down with mumps, you’re asked to call your health care provider as soon as possible.

For more information about mumps, visit colorado.gov/cdphe/mumps

