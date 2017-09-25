Healthier options for sugary sports drinks

Athletic drinks

High School and College sports in getting underway and everyone is stocking up on the essentials, athletic drinks, conventional sports drinks can be filled with sugars and artificial colors and can also add up if you're buying them by the case!

Most sports drinks contain almost as much sugar as soda. Just because they are marketed for athletes doesn’t mean they are healthy.

Many also contain high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavoring and food coloring. I’m going to show you a better sports drink which is so easy to make, and way healthier than your typical sports drink.

Ingredients:

-16 oz water

-2 Tulsi tea - Tulsi is known as the “Queen of Herbs” and improves mental function and physical endurance. I made this tea last night and put it in the fridge.

-1 tsp raw honey

pinch of sea salt

-1 splash of pomegranate juice- Pomegranate juice improves cardiovascular function and fights inflammation, important for any athlete.

