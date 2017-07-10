Healthy and easy snacks for when you hit the road

KUSA - When it comes to finding easy snacks for travel, including road trips and hiking, the key is bringing foods that hold well and aren't too fragile.

Here are my favorite ideas to pack nutritious snacks for the trail or the road.

1) Fresh fruit is always a good choice and one of my favorites for travel is fresh grapes. California grapes are in season and they are easy, hydrating, heart-healthy and delicious!

A 3/4 cup serving of grapes contains 90 calories are a natural source of antioxidants and other polyphenols.

A bag of grapes is easy to share, they don’t need to be prepped or peeled.

2) Trail mix is also a great, portable travel snack.

Mix your own fresh trail mix with your favorite seeds, nuts, a little chocolate, fruit and even whole grain dry cereal.

Add fresh fruit like grapes in your trail mix for a new flavor.

Trail mix recipe:

1 cup seedless California grapes

1/2 cup almonds or peanuts

4 oz cheddar cheese, diced

1/2 cup chocolate chips

Combine and store in resealable bags.

3) Rice cakes with peanut butter or your favorite nut butter.

Choose brown rice cakes for the extra benefit of fiber and top it with a packet of peanut butter. For those long hikes consider spreading honey.

This is a fast simple carbohydrate that can help with energy.

Try this with celery stalks, too.

4) The classic snacks: pretzels, popcorn and jerky.

These are handy and ready to go.

5) Granola bars and homemade oatmeal energy balls.

Read the labels of granola or energy bars and choose the ones made with more natural ingredients.

Another option is to make your own energy balls with real foods and modify the ingredients to your liking.

There are so many possibilities of flavor combinations that you can create.

A recipe for energy balls is mixing

1 cup old fashioned oats, toasted for 20 minutes in a baking pan at 300 degrees

5 figs, minced

1/2 cup peanut butter

1 Tbsp. sunflower seeds

Roll and form into balls. Store in the fridge until ready to go.

Find Malena in Instagram, Facebook and her website as Malena Nutrición.



© 2017 KUSA-TV