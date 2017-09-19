Here in Colorado we just LOVE to exercise, says report

(Photo: TWILIGHTPRODUCTIONS)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - No state beats Colorado when it comes to residents who exercise regularly, says a new study.

A new research report conducted by Gallup and digital healthcare company Sharecare indicates that of the highest four exercise communities in the U.S., three are in Colorado.

Boulder tops the list with nearly 70 percent of residents saying they exercise regularly. It was followed by Fort Collins (67.9 percent of residents say they exercise regularly), San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande California (67 percent), and Greeley (65.3 percent).

Colorado Springs was No. 12 on the list (60.7 percent) and the Denver area was No. 19 (58.3 percent).

"Exercise regularly" means those who exercised for more than 30 minutes, 3 or more days in the last week, according to researchers.

