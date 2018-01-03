Hickenlooper chooses health-insurance veteran to oversee Colorado Medicaid program

Kim Bimestefer (Photo: David Sutphin/Colorado Governor's Office)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper on Tuesday appointed a former health-insurance company executive to lead the division of state government that oversees Colorado’s Medicaid program.

Kim Bimestefer will take over as executive director of the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing on Monday, according to a news release from the Democratic governor’s office. She replaces Sue Birch, who left her position in November to become the Health Care Authority director for the state of Washington.

Bimestefer most recently ran her own health-care consulting company. From 2012 to 2016, however, she was president and general manager of Cigna Mountain States and chairwoman of Cigna Healthcare of Colorado, both units of Cigna Corp. (NYSE: CI). Before that, she spent 10 years as president and general manager for the national insurer’s federal business segment.

Hickenlooper has said he believes he can find savings in Medicaid by making it run more efficiently. He has resisted efforts by some Republicans to roll back eligibility levels for the publicly funded insurance program.

