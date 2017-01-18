High debt can kill you, CU Denver study finds

hands holding letters spelling words (Photo: John Rensten, (c) John Rensten)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - People laden with financial debt may be more likely to die at an early age.

That's according to a new study conducted by University of Colorado Denver economists in conjunction with Federal Reserve Economist M. Melinda Pitts.

The study, " Killer Debt: The Impact of Debt on Mortality" found that there was a negative statistical correlation between delinquent debt and health, as measured by mortality. It also found that there was a positive correlation between credit-worthiness and health.

In other words, individuals with good credit and smaller amounts of delinquent debt were less likely to die at a younger age than those with it.

