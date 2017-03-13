How does daylight saving time affect my health?

Clock (Photo: Getty Images)

DENVER - The alarm on the Monday after daylight saving begins can be a painful one.

But does it cause real health problems?

Most of us have heard claims that the time change not only affects our sleep, but may also lead to an increase in heart attacks, fatal accidents and more.

We wanted to know if the rumors are true, and if so: why?

Here is what we found out:

There is a spike in heart attacks in the first few days of daylight saving time

This one has been cited in study after study. One, by the American College of Cardiology, claims there is as much as a 25 percent jump on the Monday following daylight saving compared to any other Monday.

According to 9NEWS medical expert Dr. John Torres, this is due to a change in cortisol levels. Messing with your sleep cycles also messes with your cortisol cycle, leading to more stress. More stress means more stress hormones, which can lead to heart attack and stroke. However, Dr. John does say this is much more likely to happen to someone who is already susceptible to heart attack and stroke.

There are more fatal car crashes immediately following the change

This January, CU-Boulder study found the number of crashes resulting in death increased by about 6 percent in the days following the start of Daylight Saving.

Dr. John says this is simply an effect of sleepiness. Losing an hour in the middle of the night means most people get less sleep and the sleep they do get isn’t as restful (more on that later). Driving while tired has long been known to cause accidents. However, due to the increased likelihood it’s light out when people are driving, crashes decrease overall during DST.

People experience more restless sleep for several days after changing their clocks

In a survey by the Better Sleep Council, over half of respondents said they feel the effects of the time change the Monday following the start of daylight saving, and 40 percent said it takes at least a week to get back to normal.

This is due to the sleep cycles that your body has gotten used to, changing. Dr. John told us disrupting your natural sleep cycle, disrupts circadian rhythms which are what help your body know when to produce melatonin. Melatonin helps you fall asleep and sleep restfully, so without the right amount of it, you’re more likely to toss and turn.

In the days after daylight saving begins, most people are less productive and have difficulties with concentration and memory

In 2012, the Journal of Applied Psychology found the Monday after the switch to Daylight Saving, employees spent about 20 percent of their time “cyberloafing” or spending time browsing their computers on non-work-related things. A Chmura Economics & Analytics estimate put the total cost of productivity loss at about $434 million nationally.

These are same things people who are sleep deprived experience. In the case of the days around daylight saving, even if you’re getting enough sleep over all, Dr. John says you’re still likely to feel sleepy during the day. This is in part to the less restful sleep we mentioned above and in part to the other side of disrupting circadian rhythms and melatonin productions. Just like if you’re not producing melatonin you won’t be as tired, if you are producing melatonin during the day it’ll make you feel drowsy. And it’s tough to get a lot done when you’re tired.

Standardized test scores are lower if the test is given immediately after the time change

The Journal of Neuroscience, Psychology, and Economics published a study showing scores on SAT tests taken the day after the start of daylight saving were consistently 16.34 points lower than tests taken on other days.

This is likely due to a variety of the factors listed above. People who are tired are difficulty with concentration and memory: not a good combination for taking a test. Kids have also been shown to have more difficulty with exams if they are stressed, another effect of changing your clocks.

Copyright 2016 KUSA