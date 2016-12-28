How to stay out of the emergency room this holiday season

You do not want to go here (unless you work in a hospital and/or want to meet your own Dr. McDreamy). (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - It's a great time of year to cheers to your health, but there are a few things to watch out for if you want to stay out of the emergency room.

We got some holiday health tips from an emergency physician. Here’s a look at what he said!

Avoid slips and falls

Emergency physician Dr. Brian Morgan says slips and falls are always a concern, particularly for your elderly guests.

Morgan says make sure to salt and shovel around the house, and point out odd spots where parents or grandparents could trip.

Don’t overwork your out-of-town guests

Colorado is obviously a popular destination around the holidays.

Morgan advises giving out-of-towners a day or two to adjust to altitude before heading up the hill to go skiing.

Drink plenty of water to avoid altitude sickness, and watch your guests for signs of altitude sickness: dehydration, light headedness or shortness of breath.

If people with heart or lung conditions forget medications, they need to be especially careful at altitude. Morgan says they should fill those prescriptions immediately rather than going without.

Look at your glass before you drink

If you're breaking out your fancy glasses for New Year's Eve, doctors say you should check them for chips and cracks to avoid getting cut.

Check your detectors

This is also a time of year when doctors see more carbon monoxide poisoning. Morgan says you should check your detectors before getting cooped up inside on cold days.

Carbon monoxide is colorless and odorless, you may not know anything is wrong until you're already sick.

