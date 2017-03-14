How to stay safe while skiing and snowboarding

Learning to fall properly can help you have a safe snow sports season.

Skiing and snowboarding are expensive, but not having the right equipment can cost you even more if you get injured.

And with ski season lasting at least another month, doctors say they are seeing more and more season ending injuries like sprains and strains to the knees and shoulders and fractures, according to Dr. Celeste Quitiquit, a pediatric sports medicine specialist at Seattle Children's hospital.

A lot of injuries can be avoided with the right safety gear designed specifically for each sport

“You probably don't want to take your bike helmet to the ski slopes,” said Quitiquit.

It's also important to know how to fall, letting your butt take the hit instead of your back and absorbing a tumble with outstretched hands, as opposed to an elbow which can be easily fractured.

“Stay a little bit lower to the ground, and instead of fighting it all the way down to the ground, almost let it happen, said Quitiquit.

Also, remember to stretch. Heading up to the mountains can take a while in the car, and even though you may be antsy once you arrive, don't forget to warm up.

“Start out slow, and once you start the process, maybe take a break as you're easing into things, and do your stretching at that point,” said Quitiquit.

Another thing that contributes to injury is exhaustion. Quitiquit says many times an injured patient claimed they got hurt on the last run of the day. Unfortunately, it ends up being their last run for the season.

It’s also important to treat your body well after a day full of exertion. Hydrate well and feed your body nutritious food.

You’ll be ready for the next season’s high energy fun.

