Hydrate and nourish your body and family

KUSA - Staying hydrated and nourished is SO important with those temperatures rising! Try these three recipes that are adult AND kid approved to keep you healthy all summer.



Homemade & Healthy "Gatorade"

This is full of much needed electrolytes while we are sweating and working out: we can't stay hydrated without electrolytes like salt, potassium and magnesium!

1 can of Coconut water

1 tsp salt

1/4 cup to 1 cup grape or apple juice (use beet juice to make red if needed)

Honey/stevia to taste

Healthy Jello

This is my "healthy jello"! Collagen and gelatin are both PACKED with necessary amino acids for healthy hair, skin, and nails.. but most importantly? It's HEALING! Prevent injury or heal quickly from an injury with these snack bite jello bites.

5 scoops gelatin

12 strawberries

1 cup lemon juice

-Blend whole and fresh strawberries with lemon juice

-Place in small skillet on medium/high until bubbling on sides and middle

-SLOWLY stir in gelatin, if it's poured in too quickly it will clump!

Place in ice cube trays or Pyrex, set in fridge for 2-3 hours or until set

And last but not least, my staple!

Banana Ice Cream

2-3 frozen bananas (I peel and cut before freezing)

1/2 cup full fat coconut milk

1/2 cup-1 cup frozen berries of choice

Blend together in a high quality blender

Add toppings like chocolate chips, coconut, or granola, or even cacao powder to make it more chocolate-y!



Happy Summer!!!

© 2017 KUSA-TV