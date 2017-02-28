'I was basically dead': Elderly woman describes horrifying years of abuse

(Photo: 12 News)

KPNX - It was shaping up to be the perfect week in paradise. The couple, recently married, would honeymoon in a tropical paradise.

“This was the man I was going to spend the rest of my life with,” Sally said.

The honeymoon would quickly turn into a violent preview of the next 35 years of her life.

“It started on day one with emotional abuse,” she said.

In the years to follow the abuse would turn physical and would be constant.

Sally (not her real name) would be assaulted sexually, beaten dozens of times and left for dead at least once.

“He left me unconscious on the floor,” she said.

The abuse lasted into her 70s, perpetrated by the man who vowed to love, honor and protect her.

“I had black eyes, broken ribs. He pushed me down a flight of stairs one time,” she said.

The violence almost killed her after a night her husband tried to suffocate her.

“They [doctors] had to bring me back, I was basically dead,” Sally said.

Not an isolated incident

Her story -- while horrifying -- is sadly not isolated. According to some statistics, more than 5 million elderly people are abused every year.

“It’s something we like to term as America’s dirty secret,” Cyndi Patterson, director of the Maricopa Elder Abuse Prevention Alliance, said.

The organization promotes public awareness, education and community outreach to help prevent elder abuse and late-life domestic violence. The nonprofit is working to create a community where older adults are respected, valued and protected.

GET HELP: How to spot and report elderly abuse

Comprised of more than 130 professionals from a wide variety of business, government, health care and law, the organization works with victims and the community.

The organization provides resources to victims and their families. It also promotes the overwhelming need to better understand this growing problem.

“It is a crisis, yes this is an epidemic,” Patterson said.

Progress made, more to come?

From July 1, 2015 - June 30, 2016 (state fiscal year 2016), Arizona Adult Protective Services investigated more than 11,000 reports of vulnerable adult abuse, neglect, self-neglect, or financial exploitation. The number was actually a decrease in cases from the previous year.

The agency’s hotline received almost 26,000 calls in that same period.

With a closer look, the Arizona Adult Protective Services investigated more than 3,000 abuse claims and more than 7,000 neglect complaints in 2016.

One bright spot, progress is being made. Caseload averages dropped from 139 per investigator for state fiscal year 2015 to only 49 for 2016.

But the numbers -- while heading in a positive direction -- are still too high for Arizona state Sen. Steve Farley.

“We have to get serious about these issues,” Farley said.

The state senator has created a senior caucus in the legislature. The inaugural meeting took place on Monday at the capitol. One of the topics discussed was elder abuse.

“We are going to come up with solutions that we can legislate on,” said Farley.

Living in hiding

Sally now lives in a “safe house” set up by an organization that protects elder abuse victims. She agreed to talk about her situation, but only if we did not release her location or name. The abuse survivor believes her ex-husband is still very dangerous and would try to kill her again if he found her.

“He has told me he will kill me,” Sally said.

Like so many elders that are abused it was at the hands of a family member or caregiver. The person who is supposed to protect is the one who ends up hurting, and in some cases, killing the victim.

Sally is still recovering emotionally from years of abuse but says she is doing better.

“I just try to take it a day at a time,” Sally said.

For those in need

If you are a victim of elder abuse or know someone who is, there are organizations that can help.

Find assistance:

