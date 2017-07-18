Illinois-based boutique fitness chain opens its 1st Colorado location

(Photo: SPENGA)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A boutique fitness chain has opened its first Colorado location.

Spenga, based in Mokena, Illinois, said today that it has launched in metro Denver with a location at the new Arista development near the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, at 8181 Arista Place.

The opening is part of an aggressive expansion plan for Spenga, which says its goal is to open 135 franchise locations across the U.S. in the next three years. The company already has contracted with franchisees for five locations to open in north Denver and the Boulder area.

"More than 54 million Americans are working out at boutique fitness studios, which makes it the fastest growing sector of the fitness industry,” said Steve Becker, co-owner of Spenga in Broomfield. “Many of these active individuals are getting multiple memberships at multiple facilities to get a well-rounded workout. Our goal is to give members their fittest selves without having to go to three different locations.”

