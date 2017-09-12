It's National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. According to government data, Colorado continuously has among the highest suicide rates in the county trailing Montana, Alaska, New Mexico, Wyoming, Utah and Idaho.
KUSA 5:03 PM. MDT September 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Before and after satellite photos show devastation…Sep 12, 2017, 2:47 p.m.
-
9 hikes where you can see fall colors in ColoradoSep 12, 2017, 12:56 p.m.
-
Tim Tebow visits people in a special needs shelter…Sep 12, 2017, 1:56 p.m.