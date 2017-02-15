Leading diabetes research center holding conference to educate public

(Photo: COURTESY OF BARBARA DAVIS CENTER)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Known as one of the premier diabetic research facilities in the country, the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes in Aurora is shifting its focus toward education, hosting a first-time conference for patients and physicians in early March.

The EPIC (Empowering Patients for Individualized Care) conference is aimed at BDC patients but also at community doctors and the patients those doctors treat, said Dr. Satish Garg, director of the adult program at the center on the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

Though it has room for just 350 participants this year, he hopes it can generate interest and grow significantly in the coming years to become a statewide focal point on how to treat the roughly 500,000 Coloradans — estimated at 8 to 10 percent of the state’s population — who are suffering from type 1 or type 2 diabetes.

Barbara Davis officials follow about 7,000 patients with type 1 diabetes — the disease that largely is inherited genetically rather than caused by obesity or other conditions, as type 2 is — and participate in cutting-edge national trials for treatments such as the artificial pancreas. But Garg said the EPIC conference is meant for physicians and nurses not associated with the facility to be able to learn the newest techniques and find ways to make treatments more effective for patients who have or are at risk of suffering from the increasingly prevalent disease.

