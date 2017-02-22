Study: Listeria could cause miscarriages

Pregnant woman (Photo: Jupiterimages, Getty Images/BananaStock RF)

KUSA - A new study done by the University of Wisconsin-Madison suggests that listeria may pose a bigger threat of miscarriage in early pregnancy than previously thought.

Doctor Comilla Sasson, an emergency medicine physician with the VA hospital, says listeria is one of the reasons the list of foods doctors ask expectant mothers to completely avoid during pregnancy is growing.

"Listeria is a bacteria very prevalent in a lot of the foods that we eat," Dr. Sasson said. "You can see it in unpasteurized milk, soft cheeses, ice cream - an outbreak in cantaloupe."

Researchers introduced a strain of listeria, known to cause miscarriage, stillbirth and premature delivery, to pregnant monkeys.

They say the monkeys' pregnancies abruptly ended after the bacteria invaded the placenta and uterus.

Dr. Sasson says it can do the same in humans - and women may not even know they've been exposed.

"You could have a pregnancy that's going really well all throughout, and all of a sudden at the end you end up with a still birth, for example," Dr. Sasson said. "So I think that's why it's really important for women to understand, you know, there's a reason why we tell you to nuke all your deli meats, and to not necessarily eat hot dogs, and stay away from soft cheeses."

She added, "You may get listeria, which could present nausea, or vomiting, or having diarrhea - [and that] can happen throughout the course of a pregnancy and someone doesn't even realize they've been exposed until it gets to the very end, where maybe they have a bad outcome from the pregnancy."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 1,600 people in the U.S. get sick from listeria each year and about 260 die of it.

Pregnant women are 10 times more likely to become infected.

