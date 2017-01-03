Mental health tax failure exposes rift in Larimer County

Keiran Bissell watches election results online at Galvanize during the Larimer County mental health/detox center issue watch party Nov. 8 in Fort Collins. (Photo: Valerie Mosley/Coloradoan library)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - The November failure of a tax issue that would have provided $16.5 million annually for mental health and substance abuse services is shining a light on vast differences in voting preferences within Larimer County.

Overall, the margin of failure was thin. If fewer than 4,000 of more than 188,000 participating voters had said yes instead of no to a new 0.25-percent sales tax, Larimer County would be on its way to planning a full-service behavioral health facility.

But a map of results by voting precinct displays a stark divide. Outside Fort Collins and its immediate surroundings, voters rejected the measure, in many cases soundly. The ballot question failed to carry a precinct in Loveland, the Estes Valley and most of unincorporated Larimer County.

