New study could improve the way patients are treated for breast cancer

Breast cancer awareness ribbon (Photo: File photo)

KUSA - Thursday was Buddy Check 9 day - a good reminder to be do your monthly self breast-exams at home.

It's important to get your routine check ups and notice any changes in your breasts or in the armpit area.

Early detection is key to surviving breast cancer, but a new study released by the Institute of Cancer Research-London could improve treatment for patients diagnosed with it.

They've found a way to create a "map" linking the shape of breast cancer cells to genes.

"Only 20, 30 years ago they were still figuring out the human genome and the map to our own bodies," Dr. Noah Kaufman said, an emergency room physician in Fort Collins. "What they (researchers) did is they basically now have satellites, and they can look at the map much more closely and say 'wow, we can really kind of figure out what's going on."

Dr. Kaufman says that could help determine specific treatments for patients.

"They found that if they look at the shape of the cell, and they look at the genetic there - that they could really tell a lot of clinically important evidence that now your oncologist or your cancer doc can say 'oh ok look, this is this kind of cancer, and the cell is shaped like this - so this type of therapy is going to be more effective in this person," Kaufman said.

Not only is this great news for treating breast cancer, but it could have good implications for other types of cancers in the future.

"This is so fascinating because we're going to be able to understand diseases at a genetic level," he said. "Once we get into the genetic basis of disease, and we understand all of our individual maps - well then we are going to be able to go in with very specialized drugs, and medicines, and therapies."

Dr. Kaufman added, "I think that cancer is going to be cured, going to be solved, and I really hope that happens within our lifetime."

(© 2017 KUSA)