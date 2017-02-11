New study suggests vaccines may help prevent breast cancer

Breast cancer awareness ribbon (Photo: File photo)

KUSA - Could a vaccine help prevent breast cancer? A new study done by the Mayo Clinic suggests that could be an option.

Researchers studied the human immune system. Your immune system has a bunch of different cells that help battle diseases and illnesses in your body.

"These cells have a lot different jobs and they're just like us. We have a job, we go to work," said Dr. Noah Kaufman, an emergency room physician in northern Colorado.

The study focused on B cells in your immune system.

"The B cells are responsible for memorizing the bad things that come into your body. They are also responsible for taking the bad things and presenting them to the immune system and saying, 'hey look at this thing, something is not right here, this is something that's an intruder,'" said Dr. Kaufman.

The study found people who had more B cells were less likely to develop breast cancer later in life.

"The interesting thing about the study is it suggests that maybe a vaccine could ultimately help with cancer, breast cancer in particular," he said. "The thought behind that is if you increase the number of B cells, well they saw fewer cancers in those women."

Dr. Kaufman says the next step would be for scientists to develop a vaccine that could increase the number of B cells in someone's immune system.

"The interesting link is what vaccine? Because there's an association between viruses and cancer. Some viruses go into cells and alter the genetic makeup, and cause a mutation - then that cell divides like crazy and causes cancer. So, the hope would be to identify what is the bad thing that we could, you know, make a vaccine against and we still don't know what that thing is necessarily in breast cancer," he added.

