Left to right: Sara Reid, MHP Research & Evaluation Mgr., Dr. Janine D'Anniballe, MHP Dir. of Trauma Services, CU Senior Research Associates - Dr. Kimberly Shipman, Dr. Marcella Torres & Dr. Monica Fitzgerald. Courtesy: Mental Health Partners

KUSA - When families go through trauma, the impact can sometimes be really damaging on their lives, especially for families with children.

CU Boulder and Mental Health Partners Colorado are working to help these families.

"Unfortunately trauma is an epidemic problem among both children, families and adults. So we wanted to be able to provide the best possible services to clients," said Dr. Janine D'Anniballe, the director of trauma services at Mental Health Partners

They just received a $2 million federal grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Association (MHP.)

The money is being used to develop a training program specifically tailored to children and families who have gone through different traumas like a car accident, school shootings, or different types of abuse.

"This grant allows us to implement something that's called Trauma Focused Cognitive Behavioral therapy, or other evidence based practices which are specifically outlined to tell the clinician what to do and how to do it when they work with a child of family member," said Dr. D'Anniballe.

CU Boulder clinicians with the university's Institute of Behavioral Science at the Center for the Study and Prevention of Violence will be training the staff at Mental Health Partners.

"It's unique because we're researchers, but we are also clinicians and so we're able to help with the -design of the project, also the actual training, confrontation and implementation that are really needed to bring this to Mental Health Partners, but not just MHP, but the state of Colorado," said Dr. Monica Fitzgerald, a senior research associate and clinical psychologist at CU Boulder.

Both CU Boulder and MHP came up with the model for the therapy training program.

"It's a family-based therapy model, so we are working with families to help them cope in the aftermath of trauma and help support their children," said Dr. Fitzgerald.

The overall goal of therapy treatment is to address symptoms resulting from a specific traumatic experience, or experiences.

This includes:

Improving child PTSD, depressive and anxiety symptoms

Improving child externalizing behavior problems (i.e. physical aggression, disobeying rule, destruction of property)

Improving parenting skills and parental support of the child, and reducing parental distress

Enhancing parent-child communication, attachment, and ability to maintain safety

Improving child's adaptive functioning

Reducing shame and embarrassment related to the traumatic experiences

Dr. Fitzgerald says the program aims to do that by helping children and parents learn to be able to discuss the traumatic event in ways that do not produce overwhelming emotion, teach them they can control their emotional reactions to the trauma, include parents in the sessions to help teach them how to support their children as they both deal with the trauma and encourage them to continue using the skills outside of treatment.

"These cases can be challenging it can be overwhelming to know what to do or where to start and it really gives the clinicians road maps on how to approach the treatment to get the best possible outcomes. I think that my biggest hope is people feel like healing is possible and that people start to feel relief from the suffering that trauma can cause and that their life improves," said D'Anniballe.

Fitzgerald says this type of therapy works well for children from ages 3 to 18 years-old, and parents with children in that age range.

The program will be implemented in Boulder and Broomfield counties to start, but could eventually expand if successful.

Three underserved populations will be the main focus - Hispanic children and families, military families and families involved in the child welfare system.

"For children and families we are trying to instill hope, we are trying to instill that idea that we can recover we are resilient and that we need supports," Dr. Fitzgerald said.

"I think that my biggest hope is people feel like healing is possible and that people start to feel relief from the suffering that trauma can cause and that their life improves," Dr. D'Anniballe added.

