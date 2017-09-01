Nurse refuses blood test on unconscious patient; gets cuffed

Body camera video of a University Hospital nurse who was arrested while on duty for not allowing a blood draw by a Salt Lake police officer who did not meet the proper criteria was released Thursday. (Photo: KSL)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A Utah police officer's body camera video shows a hospital nurse being handcuffed after refusing to draw blood on an unconscious patient.



The video taken at University Hospital in Salt Lake City shows nurse Alex Wubbels calmly explaining to Salt Lake detective Jeff Payne that she couldn't draw blood on a patient who had been injured in a car accident. She told the officer a patient was required to give consent for a blood sample or be under arrest. Otherwise, she said police needed a warrant.



The dispute ended with Payne telling the nurse she was under arrest and physically moving her out of the hospital while she screamed.



The Salt Lake Tribune reports Wubbels was not charged. Police have started an internal investigation, but Payne remains on duty.

