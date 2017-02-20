Generic photo to represent health stories

Colorado’s battle with heroin and other opioids has increased dramatically over the past decade, with overdose deaths increasing nearly three times between 2001 and 2015.

And while the death numbers are telling, it’s the number of new lives – babies who are born addicted in Colorado - that has doctors searching for better ways to protect them.

Babies born to opioid-addicted mothers are at risk of experiencing serious withdrawal symptoms like shaking, seizures, trouble feeding, low birth weight, miscarriage or premature birth.

Rocky Mountain PBS correspondent Lori Jane Gliha visited some of the areas hardest hit by the epidemic for the show Insight with John Ferrugia. She discovered pregnant addicts are not always able to find convenient access to treatment.

In Alamosa, for example, there is only one doctor within at least fifty miles who has training and certification to prescribe a drug called buprenorphine.

The drug is one of only two medication-assisted treatments recommended by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists for pregnant addicts. The other is methadone.

To learn more about the treatment and where mothers are finding access, visit http://www.rmpbs.org/blogs/news/opioid-babies-pregnant-addicts-have-limited-medical-options/

