Over it: Cutting out soda for a month

A sampling of stuff on the 9NEWS free table Monday morning. (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - It’s day 6 and I’m still soda free.

I was semi-tested this morning when I walked into work. A twelve pack of caffeine-free, Diet Coca-Cola was right there on the free table in the newsroom.

The free table is where food and anything else people don’t want goes. It wasn’t too hard for me to cruise right past it though.

Diet Coke is missing two of my favorite things: sugar and caffeine. It still has the carbonation though, which I have missed.

Lucky for me, I can’t stand the taste of Diet Coke. By the looks of how many were left on the free table, not many others like it either.

Here’s why diet coke is gross: it tastes awful.

It’s also sweetened with artificial sweeteners like aspartame or sucralose, a.k.a, Splenda.

Both of those can actually just make you crave real sugar. Diet Coke still has its fans though.

According to an article from The New York Times last month, President Donald Trump is among the many fans. He reportedly drinks 12 cans a day. The article outlines why that’s not the best habit to have.

While Diet Coke is missing the high fructose corn syrup, it still has caffeine.

One 12 ounce can has 46 mg of caffeine. Drinking multiple cans a day is definitely doing too much.

The Mayo Clinic says 400 mg a day is a safe amount for adults.

Since starting this challenge I can say that I’ve had an easier time falling asleep.

Now that I know how much caffeine I was actually drinking, that makes a lot of sense.

Falling asleep is a well-known challenge when you work overnights, so I am excited about that part.

More sleep is always welcome.

