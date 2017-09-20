KUSA
Over-It: Giving up unhealthy snacks

Last week Gary talked about how he's over snacking, especially in the newsroom. He talked to some people, and did a little research, and came up with a list of healthy snacks that I've been trying out.

Gary Shapiro , KUSA 10:15 AM. MDT September 20, 2017

KUSA - So for 20 days now I’ve been giving up unhealthy snacks, at work anyway.

I did slip a bit during a recent party, but it was a really good party!

Anyway, to replace the sugary snacks I’ve been doing a lot of snacks that are healthier.

Mixed nuts are great, especially the ones without salt.

I think I’ve actually become addicted.

I’ve also been eating a lot of fruit, apples seem to be the easiest.

Also doing celery with peanut butter, and hard boiled eggs and for a treat, dark chocolate.

I’m more of a snickers guy, but it’s not too bad.

Today on the show, we talked to Jen Winderstrom, the fitness expert for the “Daily Blast Live”, about giving up snacks.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


