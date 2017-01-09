Possible measles exposure in Denver-Boulder area

Generic doctor (Photo: 9NEWS)

Health departments across the Denver and Boulder area are warning people of an individual with measles who stopped by several businesses and restaurants while they were contagious.

The person is described as an unvaccinated adult who traveled internationally. The dates of possible exposure to the public are December 21 to 29, 2016.

Measles is a respiratory illness that can be spread by coughing and sneezing. It can be very dangerous for infants who are too young to be vaccinated, people with weakened immune systems and those who have not been immunized. Serious complications can occur, including pneumonia and swelling of the brain.

The health department says symptoms of measles typically begin 7 to 14 days after exposure, but may take up to 21 days to appear.

Symptoms typically include fever, runny nose, red eyes that are sensitive to light and coughing. Around two to four days after the first symptoms, a red rash appears on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

A person with measles is contagious for four days before the rash appears and up to four days after the rash.

If you develop symptoms of possible measles, call your doctor’s office first to tell the staff about your symptoms. Do not go inside the doctor’s office or hospital, because measles is highly contagious.

The health department advises anyone in the following locations to watch for symptoms of measles:

Westerra Credit Union

14305 E. Alameda Ave., Aurora, 80012

12/21/2016 from 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.



King Soopers Buckley Square

17000 E. Iliff Ave., Aurora 80013

12/21/2016 from 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.



Vitamin Cottage

3440 S. Tower Road, Aurora, 80013

12/21/2016 from 1 -5 p.m. and

12/27/2016 from 12:30 - 3:30 p.m.



Walmart Supercenter Pioneer Hills

5650 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora, 80015

12/21/2016 from 2:30- 5:30 p.m.



Alfalfa's Market

785 E. South Boulder Road, Louisville, 80027

12/22/2016 from 2 - 4 p.m.



T Mobile

1590 28th St., Boulder, 80303

12/22/2016 from 3 - 5:30 p.m.



uBreakiFix

1136 Spruce St., Boulder, 80302

12/22/2016 from 3:30 - 7 p.m.



Rebecca's Apothecary

1227 Spruce St., Boulder, 80302

12/22/2016 from 5 - 8:30 p.m.



Falafel King

1314 Pearl St., Boulder, 80302

12/22/2016 from 5 - 7 p.m.



Flatirons Mall, specifically, T Mobile and Brookstone

1 W. Flatiron Crossing Dr., Broomfield, 80021

12/22/2016 from 6 - 10 p.m.



Chipotle Mexican Grill

1644 E. Evans Ave., Denver, 80210

12/22/2016 from 8:30 - 10:30 p.m.



Dollar Tree Englewood Plaza

351 W. Englewood Parkway, Englewood, 80110

12/23/2016 from 5 - 7 p.m.



Walmart Supercenter

601 Englewood Parkway, Englewood, 80110

12/23/2016 from 4 - 7 p.m.



Sprouts Farmers Market

2880 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver, 80222

12/23/2016 from 6 - 8 p.m.



AFC Urgent Care

760 S Colorado Blvd., Denver, 80246

12/27/2016 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.



T Mobile Blvd Center

1685 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver, 80222

12/27/2016 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.



Lifetime Fitness

5000 E. Dry Creek Rd, Centennial, 80122

12/27/2016 from 1 - 4 p.m.



Parker Adventist Hospital Emergency Department

9395 Crown Crest Blvd., Parker, 80138

12/29/2016 from 5:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on 12/30/2016

For more information, call the COHELP InfoLine at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911.

