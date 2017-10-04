Red Cross sends mental health professionals to Las Vegas

Courtesy American Red Cross.

LAS VEGAS - Thirty mental health professionals are in Las Vegas helping victims and their families process Sunday's tragedy.

They're coming from all over the country, volunteering with the Red Cross to help ease the mental and emotional damage on those people. One of them is a psychologist from Denver.

"Just having a person listen and share their experience at that moment," said Daniel Mosley, "[It] helps start these folks on their road to recovery."

Mosley, and the others with the Red Cross, have been to countless vigils and hospital rooms, listening to the stories.

"These are very, very personal experiences that folks share with you," said Mosley. "I feel my own throat tighten up...You can't help but be personally impacted."

Mosley said the one thing that really stuck with him in people's stories was the helplessness they felt.

"What it feels like to be shot at from above," Mosley said, "They had such a great difficulty knowing how to protect themselves, knowing how to escape...that added to the terror people felt at that moment, being fired upon, but you don't know where it's coming from."

He says there's no right way for people to process something like this.

"Encourage them to give themselves permission to be going through a roller coaster of emotions," Mosley said. "It's really helpful and reassuring for people to hear that. Everybody will go through their own individual process."

For those that want to reach out and help, Mosley says the best thing to do is listen.

"If someone is out of state and knows someone here who's affected...give that call...make that connection," Mosley said. "Don't presume that there's a thing [you] need to say or can't say or should say, but just be that presence for them. Just be there in support."

Mosley and his team also pointed people in the direction of additional help, programs and other professionals. They said the response they got from folks in Las Vegas was simple and hopeful: "thank you".

