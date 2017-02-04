Report shows less marijuana-related emergency room visits

A budtender sets up marijuana products (Photo: Theo Stroomer, Getty Images)

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) - New state data shows a decline in emergency room visits for marijuana issues.



The Pueblo Chieftain reports the Retail Marijuana Public Health Advisory Committee found a 27 percent drop in pot-related ER visits from 2014 through September 2015.



The committee based its findings on surveys of four medical billing codes.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.