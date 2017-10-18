Researcher: $2.1M pot study needs more participants

A Colorado-funded marijuana study taking place in Arizona is struggling to find enough participants. The lead researcher says she is looking for veterans who suffer from service-related PTSD.

Dr. Sue Sisley has been leading the research on behalf of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychadelic Studies, MAPS. The organization has held a three-year research contract with the state of Colorado since April 2016.

If Sisley cannot recruit enough participants - 76 total - within a month, she says she is willing to change the focus of the study to include people who suffer from all forms of PTSD, not just veterans.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, it is possible to change the study, but it will require state approval as well as approval from a separate institutional review board that protects the interests of human subjects who participate.

